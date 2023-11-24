When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nikita Kucherov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kucherov stats and insights

In eight of 19 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.

He has five goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 14.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.