Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Muscogee County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Brookstone School at Bulloch Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Statesboro, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Area High School at G.W. Carver STEM High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
