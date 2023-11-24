Mercer vs. Tennessee State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Mercer Bears (1-1) play the Tennessee State Tigers (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Mercer vs. Tennessee State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mercer Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mercer Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalyn McCreary: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luis Hurtado: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamar Robertson: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Shawn Walker: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 5.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jr. Clay: 19.3 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Fitzgerald Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Adong Makuoi: 9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Zion Griffin: 8.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mercer vs. Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tennessee State Rank
|Tennessee State AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|34th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|311th
|75
|Points Allowed
|67
|82nd
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|133rd
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|5.9
|320th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.