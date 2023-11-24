How to Watch Mercer vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will host the Mercer Bears (1-3) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Mercer vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Mercer Stats Insights
- The Bears shot at a 45.1% rate from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Mercer went 10-8 when it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bears ranked 109th.
- The Bears averaged 6.3 fewer points per game last year (68.7) than the Tigers gave up (75).
- Mercer went 6-1 last season when it scored more than 75 points.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mercer put up more points at home (72.5 per game) than on the road (66.9) last season.
- At home, the Bears conceded 65 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away (70.9).
- At home, Mercer knocked down 6.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35%).
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 74-66
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Raider Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Hawkins Arena
