Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lumpkin County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Lumpkin County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lumpkin County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Savannah Christian Preparatory School at Lumpkin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Dahlonega, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
