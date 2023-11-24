Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Hurricanes on November 24, 2023
Player props are available for Sebastian Aho and Nikita Kucherov, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lightning vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Kucherov drives the offense for Tampa Bay with 29 points (1.5 per game), with 13 goals and 16 assists in 19 games (playing 20:27 per game).
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Brayden Point has racked up 24 points this season, with eight goals and 16 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Victor Hedman is a top player on offense for Tampa Bay with four goals and 17 assists.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 16 points in 15 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) to the team.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
