The New York Knicks (8-6) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (10-5) on November 24, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

New York has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Knicks score just two more points per game (110.1) than the Heat allow (108.1).

When New York totals more than 108.1 points, it is 8-0.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have allowed to their opponents.

Miami is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Heat score an average of 111.5 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 105.8 the Knicks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.8 points, Miami is 9-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have played better in home games this season, averaging 111.8 points per game, compared to 109.2 per game in road games.

New York gives up 102.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 107.7 in away games.

At home, the Knicks are sinking 0.2 more threes per game (13.8) than when playing on the road (13.6). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (36.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (111.8) than on the road (111.3), but also concede more at home (109.4) than away (107.4).

Miami concedes 109.4 points per game at home, and 107.4 away.

This year the Heat are collecting more assists at home (27 per game) than on the road (25.6).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Evan Fournier Questionable Ankle

Heat Injuries