This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Houston County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Houston County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Creekside High School at Warner Robins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24

7:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Warner Robins, GA

Warner Robins, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Stephenson High School