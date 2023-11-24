Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Gwinnett County, Georgia and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Buford High School at Grayson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Loganville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
