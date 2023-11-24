The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Winthrop matchup.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Georgia vs. Winthrop Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Georgia has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Bulldogs games has gone over the point total.

Winthrop has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Eagles games has gone over the point total.

