How to Watch Georgia vs. Winthrop on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 39.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 273rd.
- The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.0 the Eagles give up.
- Georgia has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 63.0 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia averaged 70.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).
- The Bulldogs surrendered 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.5).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Georgia performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.8 threes per game, compared to 6.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% mark away from home.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 64-54
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|L 79-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/19/2023
|Providence
|L 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/1/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
