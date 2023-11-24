The Winthrop Eagles (4-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 39.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles rank 273rd.

The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 63.0 the Eagles give up.

Georgia has a 2-3 record when putting up more than 63.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia averaged 70.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).

The Bulldogs surrendered 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 15.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Georgia performed worse at home last year, sinking 6.8 threes per game, compared to 6.9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage at home and a 31.3% mark away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule