The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) play the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia vs. Winthrop Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Top Players (2022-23)

Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)

Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 262nd 68.5 Points Scored 73.8 127th 224th 71.5 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 28 343rd 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 319th 11.2 Assists 11.4 307th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 13.3 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.