Georgia Tech vs. New Mexico Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 24
Friday's game features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-1) and the New Mexico Lobos (4-1) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 win for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 24.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a 57-46 loss to Creighton in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Georgia Tech vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
Georgia Tech vs. New Mexico Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia Tech 71, New Mexico 58
Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia Tech is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
- Georgia Tech has three wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 129) on November 16
- 83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 221) on November 6
- 91-56 at home over Furman (No. 272) on November 11
- 77-38 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 332) on November 19
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Kayla Blackshear: 17.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 61.1 FG%
- Tonie Morgan: 15.8 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Ines Noguero: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.5 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 9.0 PTS, 64.0 FG%
- Rusne Augustinaite: 11.2 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 61.1 3PT% (11-for-18)
Georgia Tech Performance Insights
- The Yellow Jackets' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.0 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 55.8 per outing (72nd in college basketball).
