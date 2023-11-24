Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elbert County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Elbert County, Georgia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elbert County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Swainsboro High School at Elbert County Comp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Elberton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.