In DeKalb County, Georgia, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Columbia High School at Cook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24

7:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Adel, GA

Adel, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Stephenson High School