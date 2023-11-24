Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bartow County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Bartow County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Bartow County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Cass High School at Coffee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Douglas, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
