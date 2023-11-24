Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 24?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Austin Watson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson stats and insights
- Watson has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Hurricanes this season, but has not scored.
- Watson has no points on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 57 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|5:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|6:46
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:19
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|3:30
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|5:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/15/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|8:01
|Away
|L 5-2
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
