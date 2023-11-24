The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Anthony Cirelli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Cirelli stats and insights

In two of 19 games this season, Cirelli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:30 Home W 5-4 OT 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 5:52 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-2

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

