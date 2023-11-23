Thursday's game at Enmarket Arena has the Mercer Bears (1-5) going head to head against the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) at 11:30 AM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-67 win for Mercer, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bears head into this matchup after a 59-38 loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Mercer vs. Marist Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Marist Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 70, Marist 67

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

The Bears notched their signature win of the season on November 9, when they defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 180 in our computer rankings, 70-62.

Mercer has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

The Bears have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 11.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.0 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.0 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Briana Peguero: 8.8 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

8.8 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Ashlee Locke: 5.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears have been outscored by 11.5 points per game (scoring 58.8 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball while giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 279th in college basketball) and have a -69 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.