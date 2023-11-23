Mercer vs. Marist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 23
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Enmarket Arena has the Mercer Bears (1-5) going head to head against the Marist Red Foxes (2-2) at 11:30 AM ET (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-67 win for Mercer, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Bears head into this matchup after a 59-38 loss to Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Mercer vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia
Mercer vs. Marist Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mercer 70, Marist 67
Other SoCon Predictions
Mercer Schedule Analysis
- The Bears notched their signature win of the season on November 9, when they defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls, who rank No. 180 in our computer rankings, 70-62.
- Mercer has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).
- The Bears have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (two).
Mercer Leaders
- Stacie Jones: 11.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 50.0 FG%
- Mackenzie Johnson: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Deja Williams: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 25.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Briana Peguero: 8.8 PTS, 30.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Ashlee Locke: 5.0 PTS, 38.9 FG%
Mercer Performance Insights
- The Bears have been outscored by 11.5 points per game (scoring 58.8 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball while giving up 70.3 per outing to rank 279th in college basketball) and have a -69 scoring differential overall.
