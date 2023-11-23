How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Georgia Tech vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 60.9 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up.
- Georgia Tech went 12-11 last season when giving up fewer than 71.0 points.
- Last year, the Bluejays averaged 71.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets gave up.
- Creighton went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- The Bluejays shot 43.5% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Yellow Jackets allowed to opponents.
- The Yellow Jackets shot 38.7% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 41.0% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Furman
|W 91-56
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Rice
|W 78-75
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|11/19/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 77-38
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/23/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|New Mexico
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.