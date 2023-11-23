The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Georgia Tech vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 60.9 points per game last year, just 0.9 fewer points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up.

Georgia Tech went 12-11 last season when giving up fewer than 71.0 points.

Last year, the Bluejays averaged 71.0 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets gave up.

Creighton went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.

The Bluejays shot 43.5% from the field last season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Yellow Jackets allowed to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets shot 38.7% from the field, 2.3% lower than the 41.0% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Georgia Tech Schedule