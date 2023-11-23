The Elon Phoenix (1-4) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 52 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 51.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Elon is 1-1 when it scores more than 51.8 points.

The Panthers record 64.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.2 the Phoenix allow.

The Panthers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix concede to opponents (41.3%).

The Phoenix shoot 36.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Panthers allow.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Schedule