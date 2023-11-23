How to Watch the Georgia State vs. Elon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (1-4) will be looking to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Georgia State Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia State vs. Elon Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix put up an average of 52 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 51.8 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Elon is 1-1 when it scores more than 51.8 points.
- The Panthers record 64.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.2 the Phoenix allow.
- The Panthers are making 38.7% of their shots from the field, 2.6% lower than the Phoenix concede to opponents (41.3%).
- The Phoenix shoot 36.2% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Panthers allow.
Georgia State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 71-58
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 62-52
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|L 56-48
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/23/2023
|Elon
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
