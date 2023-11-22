Should you wager on Tanner Jeannot to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

Jeannot has scored in four of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.

Jeannot has picked up one assist on the power play.

Jeannot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 53 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Jeannot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:31 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 11:24 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:38 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:45 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:29 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:31 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:57 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-2

Lightning vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

