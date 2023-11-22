How to Watch Purdue vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, winners of five in a row.
Purdue vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 39.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Purdue has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the 42nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 222nd.
- The Boilermakers put up 82.4 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 65.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
- Purdue has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 65.4 points.
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 13.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (35.1%).
- This season, Marquette has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.1% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 276th.
- The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow.
- When Marquette allows fewer than 82.4 points, it is 5-0.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Boilermakers gave up 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than in road games (64.3).
- Looking at three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage in road games.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- At home, Marquette knocked down 8.9 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.8%).
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 73-63
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Tennessee
|W 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
