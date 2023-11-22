Lightning vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
Something has to give when the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4, on a three-game winning streak) host the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2, also winners of three in a row). The contest on Wednesday, November 22 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
The Lightning's offense has totaled 36 goals over their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 39 goals. They have recorded 36 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 10 goals (27.8%). They are 5-4-1 in those contests.
Here is our pick for who will secure the win in Wednesday's game.
Lightning vs. Jets Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Jets 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)
Lightning vs Jets Additional Info
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are 1-4-5 in overtime contests on their way to a 9-6-4 overall record.
- Tampa Bay is 2-0-4 (eight points) in its six games decided by one goal.
- Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).
- The Lightning have scored at least three goals 14 times, and are 9-2-3 in those games (to register 21 points).
- In the eight games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 11 points after finishing 5-2-1.
- When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 7-3-0 (14 points).
- The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Lightning finished 2-3-4 in those contests (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|8th
|3.58
|Goals Scored
|3.71
|5th
|27th
|3.63
|Goals Allowed
|3.12
|13th
|20th
|30.5
|Shots
|31.6
|12th
|23rd
|32.2
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|2nd
|4th
|30.3%
|Power Play %
|18.03%
|21st
|7th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.14%
|26th
Lightning vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
