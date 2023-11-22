Two clubs on runs will clash when the Tampa Bay Lightning (three consecutive wins) host the Winnipeg Jets (three straight triumphs) on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are allowing 69 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.

The Lightning's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 18 13 15 28 20 10 0% Brayden Point 19 7 16 23 8 5 46.3% Victor Hedman 19 4 16 20 14 3 - Steven Stamkos 17 7 13 20 7 3 53.3% Brandon Hagel 19 9 9 18 8 6 53.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets concede 3.1 goals per game (53 in total), 13th in the NHL.

With 63 goals (3.7 per game), the Jets have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Jets are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players