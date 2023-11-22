Jalen Johnson will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Brooklyn Nets.

In his last game, a 157-152 loss against the Pacers, Johnson had 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Johnson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-110)

Over 15.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Nets were 27th in the NBA last year, giving up 45.1 per contest.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per contest last year (third in the league).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.8 makes per contest.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 14 6 8 2 0 0 0 2/26/2023 5 0 2 1 0 1 0 12/28/2022 25 14 6 0 1 1 0 12/9/2022 33 2 7 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.