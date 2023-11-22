The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) on November 22, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games Atlanta shoots higher than 45.7% from the field, it is 6-3 overall.

The Nets are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 18th.

The Hawks put up 122.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 113.8 the Nets allow.

Atlanta has a 6-5 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have performed better in home games this year, scoring 124 points per game, compared to 120.5 per game away from home.

Atlanta allows 125.1 points per game in home games, compared to 116 in away games.

The Hawks are making 13.1 three-pointers per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 5.2% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (12.5 threes per game, 33.9% three-point percentage).

Hawks Injuries