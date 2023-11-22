How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Virginia vs West Virginia (6:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Maryland-Eastern Shore vs Notre Dame (7:00 PM ET | November 22)
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.
- Georgia Tech compiled a 10-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd.
- The Yellow Jackets scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed to opponents.
- Georgia Tech put together a 12-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.3 points.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.6.
- The Yellow Jackets gave up fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 84-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|Howard
|W 88-85
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|L 74-71
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Duke
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
