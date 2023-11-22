The Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Tech vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 42.7% the Bearcats' opponents shot last season.

Georgia Tech compiled a 10-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Bearcats ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Yellow Jackets ranked 133rd.

The Yellow Jackets scored an average of 69.7 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 69.3 the Bearcats allowed to opponents.

Georgia Tech put together a 12-2 record last season in games it scored more than 69.3 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.6.

The Yellow Jackets gave up fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

