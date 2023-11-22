The Georgia State Panthers (3-0) will host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia State vs. Bethune-Cookman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats averaged just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Panthers gave up (61.4).

When Bethune-Cookman allowed fewer than 61.3 points last season, it went 8-6.

Last year, the Panthers put up 61.3 points per game, only 3.3 fewer points than the 64.6 the Wildcats gave up.

Georgia State went 8-2 last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Schedule