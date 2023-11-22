The Little Rock Trojans (1-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Georgia State Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Little Rock matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Little Rock Moneyline BetMGM Georgia State (-1.5) 158.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia State (-2.5) 158.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Little Rock Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia State compiled a 5-21-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Panthers games.

Little Rock compiled a 15-11-0 ATS record last season.

In Trojans games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

Georgia State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia State is 83rd in college basketball. It is far below that, 171st, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgia State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.