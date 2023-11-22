Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Does a bet on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brandon Hagel vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:26 per game on the ice, is -1.

In eight of 19 games this season, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 19 games this season, Hagel has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 19 games this season, Hagel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Hagel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 53 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 2 18 Points 2 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

