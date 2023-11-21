Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Toombs County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Toombs County, Georgia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Toombs County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Toombs County High School at West Laurens High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Veterans High School at Vidalia High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Vidalia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
