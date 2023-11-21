Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscogee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Muscogee County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Muscogee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brookstone School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 21
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langston Hughes High School at Hardaway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Columbus, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
