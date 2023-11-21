Anthony Davis is a player to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (8-6) and the Utah Jazz (4-9) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their previous game versus the Rockets, 105-104, on Sunday. LeBron James was their top scorer with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 37 6 8 3 0 2 Anthony Davis 27 10 3 2 1 0 Austin Reaves 17 6 6 0 0 2

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz lost to the Suns on Sunday, 140-137 in OT. Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 38 points (and added zero assists and 17 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 38 17 0 2 2 2 Talen Horton-Tucker 25 4 3 2 0 4 Jordan Clarkson 22 7 5 2 0 1

Lakers vs Jazz Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis puts up 25.7 points, 12 boards and 2.7 assists per game, making 48.2% of shots from the field and 50% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

James is posting 23 points, 7.3 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 23.5% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves is averaging 9.7 points, 2.3 assists and 4 boards per contest.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists, making 49% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 4 triples per contest (fifth in league).

John Collins averages 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per contest.

The Jazz receive 14.7 points per game from Jordan Clarkson, plus 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Jazz receive 9.7 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists.

Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

