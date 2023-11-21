The Kennesaw State Owls (4-1) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the East Carolina Pirates (3-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (47%).
  • The Owls are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 68th.
  • The Owls score an average of 87.2 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 70.6 the Pirates give up.
  • Kennesaw State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Kennesaw State scored 80.4 points per game last season, 9.2 more than it averaged away (71.2).
  • At home, the Owls gave up 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Keiser W 101-55 KSU Convocation Center
11/19/2023 Georgia Southern W 96-92 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Northeastern W 79-77 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
11/26/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/2/2023 Georgia State - KSU Convocation Center

