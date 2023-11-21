Sportsbooks have listed player props for Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and others when the Atlanta Hawks host the Indiana Pacers at State Farm Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -143) 11.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Young has put up 21.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points fewer than Tuesday's points prop total.

He has pulled down two rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Young's season-long assist average -- 10 per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (11.5).

Young has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Get Young gear at Fanatics!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Tuesday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 20.5. That is 0.8 less than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Tuesday's assists over/under for Murray (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +136) 1.5 (Over: +154)

The 15.5-point over/under for Jalen Johnson on Tuesday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 7.5).

Johnson averages two assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Johnson averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +112) 12.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +134)

Tuesday's prop bet for Haliburton is 23.5 points, 3.5 more than his season average.

He has collected 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Haliburton has dished out 12.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Haliburton has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 17.5 point total set for Myles Turner on Tuesday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (17).

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 3.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Turner has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.