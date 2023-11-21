Hawks vs. Pacers November 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (4-3), on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, battle the Atlanta Hawks (4-3). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSIN
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young puts up 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists per game, shooting 31% from the field and 24.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per game.
- Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jalen Johnson posts 14.5 points, 2 assists and 7 boards per game.
- Clint Capela posts 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.
- De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 boards.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton provides 20 points, 5.3 rebounds and 12.3 assists per game for the Pacers.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- The Pacers are receiving 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith this season.
- The Pacers are getting 15 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Bruce Brown this year.
- Buddy Hield is averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
Hawks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Pacers
|122
|Points Avg.
|124.9
|116.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.7
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|49.6%
|34.2%
|Three Point %
|39.2%
