The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Game Information

Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)

Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 65.3 328th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 156th 32.1 Rebounds 32.9 107th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 7 219th 346th 10.4 Assists 12.6 211th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

