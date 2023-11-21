Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-1) play the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Southern Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- Andrei Savrasov: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Finch: 10.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyren Moore: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carlos Curry: 7.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kamari Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7
|219th
|346th
|10.4
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.