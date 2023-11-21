Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Chatham County, Georgia, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lithia Springs High School at New Hampstead High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan County High School at Memorial Day School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor Forest High School at Groves High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradwell Institute at Beach High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
