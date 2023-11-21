Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brantley County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Brantley County, Georgia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Brantley County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brantley County High School at Bacon County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Alma, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
