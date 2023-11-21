There are three games featuring an ASUN team on Tuesday in college basketball action.

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Queens (NC) Royals at UNC Asheville Bulldogs 2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bellarmine Knights at Murray State Racers 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

