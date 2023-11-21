ASUN Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There are three games featuring an ASUN team on Tuesday in college basketball action.
ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Queens (NC) Royals at UNC Asheville Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at North Alabama Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bellarmine Knights at Murray State Racers
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
