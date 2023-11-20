Mikhail Sergachev and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Sergachev's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus of -12, while averaging 23:26 on the ice per game.

In two of 18 games this season, Sergachev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sergachev has a point in nine games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 18 games this year, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Sergachev hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Sergachev has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 4 13 Points 0 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

