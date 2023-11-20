When the Boston Bruins meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), David Pastrnak and Nikita Kucherov will be two of the best players to watch.

Lightning vs. Bruins Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his club with 27 points (1.5 per game), as he has scored 13 goals and 14 assists in 17 games (playing 20:20 per game).

Tampa Bay's Brayden Point has posted 23 total points (1.3 per game), with seven goals and 16 assists.

This season, Victor Hedman has scored four goals and contributed 15 assists for Tampa Bay, giving him a point total of 19.

In the crease, Matt Tomkins has a 1-2-0 record this season, with an .889 save percentage (50th in the league). In 3 games, he has 80 saves, and has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak has been a key contributor for Boston this season, collecting 27 points in 16 games.

Through 16 games, Brad Marchand has scored seven goals and picked up 11 assists.

Charlie McAvoy's 14 points this season are via three goals and 11 assists.

Linus Ullmark's record is 6-1-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.2 goals against average) and made 233 saves with a .928% save percentage (seventh-best in league).

Lightning vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 10th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.50 9th 1st 2.00 Goals Allowed 3.61 27th 10th 32.4 Shots 29.7 21st 15th 30.4 Shots Allowed 32.4 24th 9th 23.64% Power Play % 31.67% 4th 1st 91.53% Penalty Kill % 85.19% 8th

