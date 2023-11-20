The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will clash on Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN will show this Bruins versus Lightning matchup.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Bruins Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning concede 3.6 goals per game (65 in total), 28th in the NHL.

With 63 goals (3.5 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's third-best offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 17 13 14 27 17 9 0% Brayden Point 18 7 16 23 5 5 47.7% Victor Hedman 18 4 15 19 13 3 - Steven Stamkos 16 6 12 18 7 3 51% Brandon Hagel 18 8 8 16 6 6 50%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 32 total goals (only two per game), ranking first in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 55 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that time.

Bruins Key Players