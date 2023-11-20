The Northeastern Huskies (2-2) play the Kennesaw State Owls (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Kennesaw State compiled a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.

The Owls were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Huskies finished 96th.

The Owls scored an average of 75 points per game last year, only 3.3 more points than the 71.7 the Huskies allowed.

Kennesaw State put together an 18-4 record last season in games it scored more than 71.7 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 71.2.

At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.2).

Kennesaw State sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.7%).

