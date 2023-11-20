Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Irwin County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
If you live in Irwin County, Georgia and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Irwin County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citizens Christian Academy at Irwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Ocilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
