The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-4) will try to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the East Carolina Pirates (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-10.5) 147.5 -650 +440 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. East Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Southern compiled a 15-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Eagles covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

East Carolina went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 17 Pirates games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.