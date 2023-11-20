When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Darren Raddysh score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh is yet to score through 18 games this season.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Raddysh has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 32 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 16:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:26 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:11 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

