Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Coffee County, Georgia today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citizens Christian Academy at Irwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Ocilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.