Should you bet on Brandon Hagel to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

  • Hagel has scored in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Hagel has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Hagel averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 32 total goals (two per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 22:05 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:23 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 16:28 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:06 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:56 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 14:36 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.