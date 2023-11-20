Will Brandon Hagel Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 20?
Should you bet on Brandon Hagel to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Hagel stats and insights
- Hagel has scored in seven of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Hagel has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Hagel averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 32 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Hagel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:25
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|22:06
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|2
|1
|1
|14:36
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
